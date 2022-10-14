Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 21:16

Nine premises in Clare and Dublin searched in investigation into African crime gang

Gardaí have searched nine premises in Clare and Dublin relating to an investigation into a West African crime gang
James Cox

Gardaí have searched nine premises in Clare and Dublin relating to an investigation into a West African crime gang.

The gang, known internationally as 'Black Axe', has been operating fake bank accounts and committing fraudulent crimes from Ireland.

135 arrests leading to charges were made in Tallaght, Tralee, Portlaoise, Navan, Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

Garda Detective Superintendent, Michael Cryan, said gang activity is taking place from Irish addresses.

"They're all doing something for the organisation, to enhance the organisation... whether that is laundering money, creating false documents, opening bank accounts, setting up businesses, issuing orders, doing fake emails.

"And there are people issuing orders, there are people who are in contact with people in West Africa."

