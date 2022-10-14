Taoiseach wary of UK economic turmoil spilling over to Ireland

James Cox

The Taoiseach has said the Government is wary of economic turmoil in the UK spilling over to Ireland.

It comes as the British government appointed its fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer in just over three months.

Liz Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in the job and has appointed Jeremy Hunt as his successor.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Ministers here are keeping a watching brief.

"We have a significant presence in the British market, a lot of companies developing here, their first port of call in terms of exports will be the British market.

"Many of our bigger companies have a market share in the UK, and have a presence in the UK, so we want the UK to do well.

"And obviously we're always watching and observing what's happening in the United Kingdom because of a potential spillover effect for Irish companies and Irish institutions."