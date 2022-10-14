Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 17:15

Arlene Foster to join British House of Lords

Arlene Foster and Peter Weir are set to be made life peers, the DUP has said.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster and former education minister Peter Weir are set to join the British House of Lords.

Ms Foster left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP.

Mr Weir lost his seat in the Assembly in elections earlier this year. He had served as education minister from 2020-21, and had been elected to Stormont since 1998.

Both are to become life peers, the DUP has said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated both on their elevation.

“Peter Weir has given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the Pro-Union cause in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“He will be a very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the Pro-Union cause throughout the United Kingdom.

“I am also delighted that our friend and former first minister Rt Hon Dame Arlene Foster has been conferred a peerage and will sit in the Lords.

“Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead.”

Northern Ireland unrest
Former Stormont education minister Peter Weir (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Weir said he is “honoured and humbled to be appointed to the Lords” as a nominee of the DUP.

“I will be operating as a full-time working Peer, advocating on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, and promoting the great cause of the Union,” he said.

“Northern Ireland needs stability and prosperity, and alongside my colleagues at Westminster, the Assembly and local Councils, I will focus on delivering those twin objectives, particularly through the necessary removal of the Protocol, which acts as a barrier to good governance and the economic well-being of our people.

“I am very grateful to my many friends and colleagues who have supported and worked with me over many years and with the opening of this new chapter I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Northern Ireland in Parliament.”

