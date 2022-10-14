Wednesday's €2.3m winning lotto ticket sold in Dublin

A family-run shop in Mount Merrion, Dublin has been confirmed as the seller of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot winning ticket.

The Quick Pick ticket won €2,310,972, however the winner is yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize.

Adrian Peters, owner of XL on The Rise where the ticket was purchased, said this was their first big jackpot win, adding: "In these current times, it's nice to get a bit of positive news."

"I actually forgot to buy my own ticket in the shop, so on my way home I stopped into a petrol station and bought one. So, I knew straight away when I got the call, it wasn’t me who won! It was very bittersweet!

"I do wish the winner all the best and I do hope it’s one of our local, loyal customers," Mr Peters said.

Wednesday's lucky winner is the ninth jackpot winner so far this year and the 31st National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The National Lottery has advised the winner to sign the back of their ticket and contact the prize claims team on 1800-666 222, or email claims@lottery.ie.