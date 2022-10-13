Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 16:08

Drug firm Novartis to cut 400 jobs in Dublin

The company has announced it plans to implement "a new focused strategy" at its Novartis Global Service Centre, located in Elm Park, Dublin 4, by the end of 2024.
Pharmaceutical firm Novartis has announced plans to cut up to 400 jobs at its Dublin facility over the next two years.

The company has announced its plans to implement "a new focused strategy" at its Novartis Global Service Centre, located in Elm Park, Dublin 4, by the end of 2024.

The firm said the new structure will be leaner and simpler, and these changes could potentially impact approximately 400 positions in Dublin over a phased period.

In a statement, Tánaiste  and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar described the announcement as a "major blow to workers and their families".

"I’m glad to see that Novartis has reiterated its commitment to Ireland, recognising the high quality of our workforce and that it will keep employees informed in as transparent and timely a manner as possible.

"I have also asked my officials and IDA Ireland to keep me informed of developments, especially regarding precisely how many roles are at risk before the end of 2024 and what the redundancy package will be," he said.

The Tánaiste said that the Government would make "all necessary State assistance" available to workers affected by the decision taken by Novartis.

"Given the nature of the work and sector involved, I would hope they can find new employment quickly.

"Although we live in uncertain times, the Government is doing everything we can to keep the economy in good health and to sustain our current record levels of employment," the Tánaiste added.

