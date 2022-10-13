Thousands of third level students walk-out over accommodation crisis

Kenneth Fox

Thousands of third level students across the country have staged a walk-out over the cost of living and the lack of available student accommodation.

DCU students' union president, Thomas O'Dowd, told Newstalk Breakfast that students wants more action for the government: "We want more than meetings where nothing comes from it, we want communication from them.

"Student's unions across the country have met with the Minister (for Higher Education) multiple times in the last few years, but they have got nowhere."

He said this year's budget only saw €43 million for third level which was not close to the €600 million figure which the Cassells report first recommended for the sector in 2016.

The government is currently examining whether the new renters tax credit can be extended to parents who are paying for student accommodation.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defended what the government has done in the Budget and said they are looking at expanding the renters tax credit:

"It does apply to students where they are income taxpayers, but we acknowledge that in many cases students don't earn enough to pay income tax and their parents are paying it for them.

"Minister Paschal Donohoe is looking at where it is possible to extend the tax credits to parents who pay rent for their children."

Meanwhile, president of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), Beth O'Reilly told Newstalk Breakfast: "We do feel like we are a cohort that has been left behind in a lot of the discussions on the accommodation crisis.

"One of the biggest impacts in terms of finances on students is the cost of college.

"It's €3,000 fees, which we do have a once-off reduction in this year, but it is only for a certain cohort of students.

"It is only for students who avail of the Free Fees Scheme... international students won't receive a reduction, post-graduate students won't receive the €1,000 reduction."