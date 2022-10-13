Funeral details announced for mother and son who died in Dublin

Olivia Kelleher

A mother and her 11-month-old son who were found dead at their home in Clonee in Co Dublin will lie in repose at a funeral home in Clonsilla Friday evening prior to the holding of a private family funeral.

The family has asked that donations in memory of Vincent Donohoe, and his mother Kate, be made to St Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers.

The bodies of the mother and son will lie in repose at Cunningham's funeral home in Clonsilla on Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

The bodies of mother and child were found in their home in Beechwood Estate in Clonee last Saturday at about 3pm.

It is understood that the pair died from ingesting a substance. Gardaí are not looking for anybody else in connection with the deaths.

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night at the Chapel of Ease in Clonee in memory of the pair. A minute's silence was observed and those who attended were urged to wear yellow which was Kate's favourite colour.

Ms Donohoe, who was in her 40s, was well known in the Clonee area for her love of dogs. She volunteered at Meath Dog Shelter.

The shelter said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss” of Ms Donohoe and her son.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, her friends, and those in the community affected by her passing. Rest in peace."

A tribute was also made to Kate by Little Lodgers Boutique Boarding Kennels and Doggy Daycare service in Daingean, Co Offaly who said that she "worked tirelessly with many rescues throughout Ireland, saving abandoned, abused and neglected dogs."

Dublin based pet groomer "Groom by Kata" said that Kate was a "talented groomer."

"The outpouring of tributes for her and her baby from across the animal community in the country are both deserving and fitting for a lovely lady who was both well respected and regarded and will be sadly missed. "