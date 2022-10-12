Shannon Airport announces daily summer flights to Chicago

James Cox

Shannon Airport has announced a daily Chicago route, operated by United Airlines, for summer 2023.

United Airlines has announced it will operate a new daily nonstop seasonal service from Chicago to Shannon next summer.

The new service will commence on May 26th, 2023, departing Shannon daily at 9.30am on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft for Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

United previously operated a Shannon/Chicago service from 2013 to 2017. At that time, the airline operated five-times weekly, the 2023 service will see it expand to a seven day a week service.

It is envisaged that this new route has the capacity to generate an additional 30,000 passengers through Shannon Airport next year, supporting the West of Ireland economy in terms of business connections and an increase in tourism numbers.

Welcoming the news Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said: “Today’s announcement by United Airlines that they plan to expand their network at Shannon with a new daily service between Shannon Airport and its hub at Chicago O’Hare airport next year is fantastic news for our customers and for our staff at The Shannon Airport Group. Chicago is a really important US gateway and is a positive addition to the daily services we already offer from Shannon to New York, Boston and Newark/New Jersey."

Commenting on the new service Martina Coogan, United country sales manager Ireland, said: “As the only US airline to offer direct flights from Shannon, we are excited to announce this further expansion of our route network from Ireland to the US.

“We expect another busy summer for international travel in 2023 and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers in the west of Ireland even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our U.S. hubs to other destinations across the Americas."

This new daily Chicago service will be an addition to the daily service to Newark/New Jersey that United operate at Shannon and which is set to return on the April 8th, 2023.

The United Airlines services to Chicago and Newark/New Jersey for 2023 are now on sale at www.united.com. To book holidays or city breaks from Shannon Airport visit www.flyshannon.ie