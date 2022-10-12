Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 14:27

Tony Holohan appointed to advisory role at Enfer Medical

Dr Holohan will take up the role of Chair on the firm's Medical Advisory Board. 
Tony Holohan appointed to advisory role at Enfer Medical

Former Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Tony Holohan has taken up a new role with Enfer Medical, a firm that provides clinical laboratory services.

Dr Holohan will take up the role of Chair on the firm's Medical Advisory Board.

"The Medical Advisory Board supports the company in delivering its vision to provide transformative laboratory services which enhance personalised and population health for healthcare providers and their patients," Enfer Medical, part of the Enfer Group, said in a statement.

"The membership of the Medical Advisory Board includes medical consultants working within the Irish healthcare system, providing key insights to shape the strategic direction of the company and support true innovation in delivering laboratory healthcare solutions for Ireland’s tomorrow."

The firm said it was "delighted" to announce Mr Holohan appointment to the new role.

Dr Holohan left the Department of Health in July, with Prof Breda Smyth now serving in the role of CMO.

Dr Holohan also serves on the board of the Irish Hospice Foundation, and is an adjunct professor of public health at University College Dublin.

Enfer Medical have carried out Covid-19 testing at the behest of the HSE. The firm also works in the areas of sexual health, respiratory health, gut health and genomics.

 

More in this section

President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification
Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival
Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis
coronavirushsedepartment of healthtony holohan
People of Creeslough showing great example of solidarity – Higgins

People of Creeslough showing great example of solidarity – Higgins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more