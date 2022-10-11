Tipperary man (54) in court over €1.26m cocaine seizure at Dublin Port

Tom Tuite

A Tipperary man arrested over the seizure of €1.26m worth of cocaine during a search of a vehicle at Dublin Port on Monday has been remanded in custody.

As part of ongoing investigations, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped and searched in Dublin Port, resulting in the discovery of 18kgs of cocaine.

Customs Service detector dog James was also utilised during the search.

A man and woman were arrested for drug trafficking offences and held at Store Street Garda Station.

John Carey, 54, with an address at Rathanny, Golf-links Road, Tipperary town, Co. Tipperary, was subsequently charged and appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drugs for sale or supply at New Customs House, Promenade Road, Dublin Port on October 10th.

Detective Garda Declan O’Reilly said that Mr Carey "made no reply" to charge.

Defence solicitor Claire Finnegan said there was no application for bail at this stage. Her client remained silent throughout the brief hearing.

Judge Murphy remanded Mr Carey, who has not yet indicated a plea, in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on October 18th.

The woman, 43, arrested during the operation, has been released without charge.