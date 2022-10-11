Winter health plan targets recruitment of 600 new healthcare staff

James Cox

Ireland's 29 emergency departments will each be given individual plans by the HSE, to prepare them for the winter months.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is bringing the overall Winter Plan to Cabinet today, it will cost in the region of €168 million.

It will see an additional 600 healthcare staff hired, including 51 emergency department consultants.

Minister Donnelly has said they want to take a "hands-on" approach.

He told Newstalk: "It's a big plan, it's nearly €170 million. It includes over 600 healthcare professionals, I've asked the HSE to come up with a plan for each of our 29 emergency departments to look at not just what is needed nationally, but what is required for each individual emergency department."