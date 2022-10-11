Body of murder victim Thomas Dooley released to family

Anne Lucey

The body of married man, grandfather and father of seven Thomas Dooley, of Hazlewood Drive Killarney, who was murdered during a funeral at Rath cemetery, Rathass, Tralee last week has been released to his family.

Mr Dooley’s body was released on Monday from the morgue at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) in Tralee.

The violent attack took place on Monday, October 5th where a large funeral was taking place attended by Mr Dooley and his wife Siobhán.

Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to UHK, which is directly opposite the cemetery.

Siobhán (née McDonagh) was seriously injured in the attack, and was also taken to UHK.

Mr Dooley's wake and funeral will be in Tullamore Co Offaly, with burial expected to take place on Thursday after 11.30am mass. Details are being finalised.

The investigation into the violent death of Mr Dooley who was in his early 40s continues.

So far two men, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) of Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his first cousin also called Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10 Halting Site Carrigrohane, Co Cork have been charged with his murder.

A third man in his 40s remains in custody this morning and is being questioned in connection with the incident.

Gardaí, as well as family members on social media, have appealed for witnesses.