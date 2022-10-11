Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 11:31

Varadkar admits lack of gas storage leaves Ireland 'vulnerable'

The Government is not anticipating any supply issues with oil, and Ireland has around three months' supply, according to the Tánaiste
Varadkar admits lack of gas storage leaves Ireland 'vulnerable'

James Cox

The Government is not anticipating any supply issues with oil, and Ireland has around three months' supply, according to the Tánaiste.

However, Leo Varadkar said Ireland does not have sufficient gas storage, which has left the country "vulnerable".

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing plans to Cabinet today, that would allow the Government to distribute oil in the event of a crisis.

The Tánaiste said the public shouldn't be too concerned about fuel, but he is concerned about the country's lack of gas storage facilities.

Mr Varadkar told Newstalk: "We roughly have about 90 days' storage of oil, which means that in the unlikely event that supply of petrol and diesel was cut off we would have enough for about three months. So we want to ensure we strengthen those measures and protections, we aren't anticipating any problems the oil supply, but it's always good to be prepared.

"Obviously we're giving consideration to what we can do about gas storage as well, because that's something we don't have in Ireland and that is a vulnerability."

More in this section

Cabinet to sign off on eight lump-sum payments worth €1.2bn Cabinet to sign off on eight lump-sum payments worth €1.2bn
Croatian man caught with drugs and €35,000 in cash at Cork home has sentence increased Croatian man caught with drugs and €35,000 in cash at Cork home has sentence increased
Gardaí keep rubble from Creeslough blast under surveillance at undisclosed location Gardaí keep rubble from Creeslough blast under surveillance at undisclosed location
leo varadkarvaradkareamon ryangovernmentoilgasgas storage
Creeslough community urged to speak out to help process tragedy

Creeslough community urged to speak out to help process tragedy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more