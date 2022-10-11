Varadkar admits lack of gas storage leaves Ireland 'vulnerable'

James Cox

The Government is not anticipating any supply issues with oil, and Ireland has around three months' supply, according to the Tánaiste.

However, Leo Varadkar said Ireland does not have sufficient gas storage, which has left the country "vulnerable".

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing plans to Cabinet today, that would allow the Government to distribute oil in the event of a crisis.

The Tánaiste said the public shouldn't be too concerned about fuel, but he is concerned about the country's lack of gas storage facilities.

Mr Varadkar told Newstalk: "We roughly have about 90 days' storage of oil, which means that in the unlikely event that supply of petrol and diesel was cut off we would have enough for about three months. So we want to ensure we strengthen those measures and protections, we aren't anticipating any problems the oil supply, but it's always good to be prepared.

"Obviously we're giving consideration to what we can do about gas storage as well, because that's something we don't have in Ireland and that is a vulnerability."