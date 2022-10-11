Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 10:50

Over 1,200 people contact Adoption Authority over birth information

The applications to the authority came within the first week of the launch of its new services
Over 1,200 people contact Adoption Authority over birth information

Muireann Duffy

Over 1,200 people have applied to the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) to seek access to information regarding their birth under the new Birth Information and Tracing Act.

Since the launch of its new services under the Act last week, the authority has received 1,288 applications, 1,176 of which were from people living in Ireland.

There were also 48 applications received from people living in the UK (13 of which were living in the North) and 28 from the US, while the remainder came from countries including Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Canada.

Of the Irish-based applicants, 419 were from Dublin, 162 were from Cork, 53 were from Kildare and 52 were from Meath.

Applications for information were made from each of the 26 counties in the Republic. Armagh was the only county in the North from which no application was received in the authority's first week.

The Act allows adoptees, people who were boarded out, people who had their birth illegally registered, and those who have questions surround their origins to access information on their birth and early life.

In addition to their birth certificates, applicants will also be able to gain access to information on their care and medical information.

In a case where the parent has died, the Act also allows the applicant to access the information of a relevant person, while the next-of-kin of a child who died in an institution are also included.

The services are provided free of charge by the AAI and Tusla, and applications may be made on the new dedicated website.

"There has been an incredible response to the launch of birth information and tracing services – with more than 1,200 people applying to the Adoption Authority in the first week, and many others also applying to our colleagues in Tusla," AAI chief executive Patricia Carey said.

"People who were adopted, boarded out or had their birth information illegally registered in Ireland have waited a very long time for this legislation, and trained staff in the Adoption Authority are working through all the applications we receive as quickly and professionally as possible to ensure that every applicant receives any information about their birth and earlier years that we hold."

More in this section

Third man arrested over murder of Thomas Dooley in Tralee cemetery Third man arrested over murder of Thomas Dooley in Tralee cemetery
12-year-old son of Creeslough blast victim narrowly escaped injury 12-year-old son of Creeslough blast victim narrowly escaped injury
Croatian man caught with drugs and €35,000 in cash at Cork home has sentence increased Croatian man caught with drugs and €35,000 in cash at Cork home has sentence increased
roderic o'gormantuslaadoptionadoption authority of irelandminister for childrenaaibirth informationbirth information and tracing act
Creeslough community urged to speak out to help process tragedy

Creeslough community urged to speak out to help process tragedy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more