Glanbia settles dispute over allegedly contaminated salt used for cheese making

High Court reporter

A dispute over allegedly contaminated salt which was provided to food producer Glanbia for cheese making has been resolved following mediation, the Commercial Court has heard.

Glanbia Ireland DAC and Glanbia Foods Ireland Ltd sued the Irish Salt Company Ltd, of Tramore Road, Cork, and British Salt Ltd of Northwich, Cheshire, England, for alleged losses of some €3.2 million after pieces of wood, bird feathers and shards of metal were found in salt supplied for cheese making.

On Monday, Conal Ellis BL, for Glanbia, told the court that the mediation between the parties was successful and the case could be put back for a month for implementation of the settlement.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald congratulated the parties on the outcome of the mediation and adjourned it to November 14th.

In its action, Glanbia claimed the defendants supplied or manufactured allegedly contaminated salt which was found in two separate incidents in 2020. The first was in Glanbia's Ballyragget, Kilkenny, and the second at its Rocklands, Wexford, production facilities.