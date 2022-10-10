Eviction ban would be 'highly discriminatory', says property owners group

Muireann Duffy

The Government's proposal to introduce an eviction ban to avoid households being made homeless amid the cost-of-living crisis is "highly discriminatory", according to the Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA).

The group said it has "deep-rooted reservations" about such a measure, questioning its constitutionality.

The IPOA accused the Government of trying to circumvent its housing responsibilities by introducing such a ban, which the group said "further erodes IPOA members' legal rights".

"It is the IPOA’s contention that such a measure would be disastrous for the sector as it will only serve to dissuade landlords from continuing to maintain properties for rent.

"This year, thousands of landlords sold their properties, stock that was lost to the rental market."

Recently, a number of TDs have called for an eviction ban, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien is in consultation with the Attorney General over its introduction "for a limited period".

The IPOA said Budget 2023 was an opportunity for the Government to introduce fiscal supports to alleviate supply issues in the rental sector, however, the group added that such "meaningful support was not forthcoming".

"Eviction bans have either been introduced, or mooted, with increasing frequency over the past number of years and now they are being suggested again as a means of dealing with a failure of national housing policy," IPOA chairperson Mary Conway said.

"We have grave reservations about such moves happening without consultation with the sector, and particularly so because the proposed measures could have the effect of completely eroding the constitutional rights and protections designed to protect property owners."

Ms Conway added that the Government proposal "fails to acknowledge that landlords are not immune from the cost-of-living crisis", calling on officials to scrap plans for an eviction ban in favour of supporting the rental sector in increasing supply.