Donegal explosion: School rocked by deaths of two students and two parents

Stephen Maguire

A secondary school rocked by the Creeslough tragedy said it is united in shock with the community.

Two students and the mothers of two students from Mulroy College in Milford died in the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen petrol station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

Teenagers James Monaghan and Leona Harper, and mothers of students Catherine O'Donnell and Martina Martin, lost their lives in the tragic accident on Friday afternoon.

There were also a number of students who incurred injuries at the scene.

The 10 victims of the explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday. Photo: PA

Fiona Temple, principal of Mulroy College, said the school, staff and pupils are devastated by the incident.

She said: “We as a school community are devastated on hearing of the tragedy and the fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families and the Creeslough community at this time.

"We are numbed by this overwhelming sadness and will work together to support all members of our school community in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

"Our priority, as a school management and staff, is the wellbeing and welfare of the students and their families at this tragic time. We extend our best wishes to all those who suffered injuries including some of our students.”

Statement from Mulroy College and Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) in Response to the Tragic Events in Creeslough: https://t.co/MmCIxMoVnF. pic.twitter.com/VmzEg0SWmD — Donegal ETB (@DonegalETB) October 9, 2022

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service and Donegal Education and Training Board have offered advice and guidance to ensure the wellbeing of students and families.

Dr Martin Gormley, director of schools with Donegal ETB, said it was difficult to put into words the impact of the tragedy on the community.

He said: "I wish to compliment the emergency and health services, the school management and staff and the educational psychologists on their response to this critical incident.

"We extend our sympathies to all the families and we now wish all those injured a speedy recovery following the accident. This is a tragedy that is difficult to put words on.”

Mulroy College was open on Sunday afternoon to allow students, parents and staff to visit and support one another.

The school will open as normal on Monday and numerous supports will be available to students, staff and parents.