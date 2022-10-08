Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 20:44

Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough tragedy

An Post is accepting donations from Monday while an online fundraising initiative has already raised tens of thousands of euro.
Fundraising efforts under way to help those affected by Creeslough tragedy

By David Young, PA

An Post has invited the public to donate to a support fund to help those impacted by the Creeslough explosion.

The announcement from the national postal service came as an online fundraiser set up by someone originally from the village passed €80,000 on Saturday evening.

An Post said people could make donations to the Creeslough Community Support Fund at its 920 post offices nationwide from Monday.

It said the funds raised would be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide help to those bereaved, injured or made homeless by the blast.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

“The An Post board, management and staff across Ireland send their deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the Cresslough tragedy, to those who are injured, to the Postmistress and Post Office staff and all the Creeslough community,” the postal service said in a statement.

“An Post will accept donations for a special Creeslough Community Support Fund at all its 920 Post Offices nationwide from this Monday, 10 October.

“All donations by cash or debit card will be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide practical support and services to all those who have been bereaved, injured or made homeless by Friday’s tragedy. There will be no fee payable for making donations.

“An Post and the Irish Red Cross will work with state service providers and local groups to ensure that supports are available to all those who need them in the weeks and months ahead.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up to help the families of the victims had raised €80,000 shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening.

It was set up by Gerard McFadden who lives in Brisbane but is originally from Creeslough.

He stated on the page: “I would like to raise as much funds as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the community.”

More in this section

Emergency services attend serious three-vehicle M50 collision Emergency services attend serious three-vehicle M50 collision
Father and partner charged over death of Limerick boy (4) Father and partner charged over death of Limerick boy (4)
Childminder jailed for sexually assaulting child Childminder jailed for sexually assaulting child
donegalan postgofundmefundraisingcreeslough
Donegal explosion: Taoiseach visits site of petrol station blast that killed 10 people

Donegal explosion: Taoiseach visits site of petrol station blast that killed 10 people

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more