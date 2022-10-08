Man appears in court in connection with €352,000 drug seizure

Tom Tuite

A man who turned himself over to gardaí following a seizure of more than €350,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Dublin has been held in custody on €15,000 bail.

On Friday, gardaí searched a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, with officers seizing heroin worth an estimated €329,420 and cocaine worth €23,240, bringing the total value to €352,660.

Stuart Simpson (42), of Shancastle Crescent, Clondalkin, was arrested after he later presented himself at Ronanstown Garda station.

He was charged with possessing the drugs for sale or supply at his home and was held pending his appearance before Judge Bryan Smyth on Saturday at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Lee Keenan told the court that Mr Simpson's replies to the charges were: "I'm very sorry".

The detective objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case. He also gave the value of the drug seizure.

However, he agreed with defence solicitor Eoghan O'Sullivan that Mr Simpson was not present when gardaí conducted the search and later presented himself at the Garda station. Detective Keenan accepted that Mr Simpson could have evaded gardaí.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor said his client was married with children and was getting a carer's allowance because his wife had suffered serious health problems.

The solicitor submitted that his client would abide by conditions and that it would take a considerable length of time before the case ends up in the Circuit Court.

Judge Smyth granted bail in his bond of €500 but ordered that the court needed to approve an independent surety of €15,000.

After the terms are met, the accused would be released, but he must remain contactable by phone, surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documents, and sign on daily at a Garda station.

Judge Smyth granted legal aid and remanded him in custody, with consent to bail on these terms, to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.