Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 14:40

Emergency services attend serious three-vehicle M50 collision

The collision took place between Junction 7 and Junction 9 northbound
Emergency services attend serious three-vehicle M50 collision

Muireann Duffy

Three vehicles have been involved in a serious collision on the M50 northbound.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene between Junction 9 (Red Cow) and Junction 7 (Lucan).

Gardaí are urging motorists to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

More to follow...

