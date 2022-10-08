Emergency services attend serious three-vehicle M50 collision

Muireann Duffy

Three vehicles have been involved in a serious collision on the M50 northbound.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene between Junction 9 (Red Cow) and Junction 7 (Lucan).

Gardaí and Emergency services are currently en route to a serious three car collision on the M50, northbound between junction 9 and 7.



Consideration should be given to take an alternative route, at this time. Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/kpcnygl5a7 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 8, 2022

Gardaí are urging motorists to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

More to follow...