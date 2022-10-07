Duleek shop revealed as seller of Co Meath €8.9 million Lotto jackpot ticket

Fiachra Gallagher

A Londis store in Duleek, Co Meath, has been revealed at the seller of an €8.9 million-winning Lotto ticket.

Lowthe's Londis in Duleek sold the jackpot ticket, worth €8,915,056, on October 1st.

The National Lottery confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder.

Seamus Lowthe, owner of the Londis shop, spoke of his shock at hearing the news.

"The first thing I did was check my own ticket as I did the Lotto on Wednesday night for the first time in a while.

"I was in complete shock when the local rep called me the following day to let me know we’d sold the winning ticket. We’re a local family run store, open 38 years and selling the Lotto 30 years and this is our first ever big win. It’s complete magic for us," he said.

The Meath winner is the eighth jackpot winner this year, and the 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.