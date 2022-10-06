Aer Lingus to recommence daily Connecticut service

James Cox

Aer Lingus has announced the recommencement of its daily service to Hartford, Connecticut, direct from Dublin, as the airline looks to rebuild and grow its transatlantic network.

This follows the recent announcement of Cleveland, Ohio which is a new North American destination for Aer Lingus and will also operate as part of its summer 2023 schedule.

Hartford marks Aer Lingus’ 16th transatlantic route from Ireland. The daily service will resume from March 26th next year and will be a "critical milestone for Bradley International Airport as Aer Lingus will operate the only direct service from there to Europe".

Aer Lingus’ Hartford service offers travellers onward connections to 28 UK and European airports including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague, plus many more.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus chief executive, said: “We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers, by adding new transatlantic routes to the Aer Lingus schedule. Daily flights to Hartford will bring travellers into the centre of Connecticut, home to global businesses, Yale University and renowned tourist attractions. Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect European customers with North America.”

The Dublin-Hartford service will be operated by an Airbus A321neoLR (Long Range) which is Aer Lingus’ most sustainable longhaul aircraft.

"The Airbus A321neoLR, which comprises both business cabin and economy class cabin, delivers up to 20 per cent reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft," the airline said.

“The resumption of the Aer Lingus route has been a major priority in our recovery strategy,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority executive director. “We look forward to rebuilding the service, continuing the strong momentum it had prior to the onset of the pandemic, and bringing back easy and quick transatlantic access with an award-winning airline.”

Hartford is the capital of Connecticut and often referred to as the ‘insurance capital of the world’.

Housing many insurance company headquarters, insurance remains the region's major industry. Hartford and the Connecticut region are also popular as tourist destinations with many interesting visitor attractions.

Hartford is home to the Mark Twain House where the author wrote his most famous works and close by in New Haven, Connecticut is Yale University – one of the most prestigious American, Ivy League universities.

Fares from Dublin to Hartford start from €199 each way, including taxes and charges. For more information and to book flights to Hartford, visit www.aerlingus.com.