Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 16:29

Russian embassy gates crash accused sent for jury trial

Desmond Wisley, 49, was served with a book of evidence at Tallaght District Court on Thursday.
Tom Tuite

A church supplier charged with ramming the Russian embassy gates in Dublin has been sent forward for trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

Gardaí arrested him on March 7th after his firm's lorry reversed and crashed through the gates of the building at Orwell Road, Rathgar, on the city's south side.

Afterward, he told protesters he saw pictures of a family killed in Irpin, Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Clips of the incident were shared widely online and in the media.

The accused of Tully, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, sells religious products, including wine, bread, altar cloths, banners, candles and vestments.

Gardaí charged the businessman with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to the gates.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated that the matter could be disposed of in the district court if he pleaded guilty.

Otherwise, it would go forward on indictment in a higher court with broader sentencing powers.

Judge McNamara heard he wanted a jury trial.

On Thursday, after the book of evidence was served on Mr Wisley, Judge McNamara acceded to the State's request to make a return for trial order.

She sent him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on November 4th.

She remanded Mr Wisley on continuing bail.

However, he must stay away from Orwell Road, Dublin 14, and Ailesbury Road, in Dublin 4; refrain from social media posts about the court case, and not contact any embassy staff.

