Second man arrested in Cork after deadly stabbing at Kerry funeral

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 15:49

The man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested in Cork city on Thursday afternoon.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing at a funeral in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested in Cork city on Thursday afternoon.

He is currently being questioned at Tralee Garda Station.

A man in his 30s who was arrested in the the early hours of Thursday remains in garda custody.

On Wednesday morning, following reports of a brawl, a man, named locally as Thomas Dooley, in his 40s was pronounced dead at Rath Cemetery in Rathass.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

A woman, also in her 40s and thought to be Mr Dooley’s wife, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was being treated in hospital.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Mr Dooley’s body by state pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday.

An incident room has been set up at Tralee Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for anyone with camera footage to make it available.

Those with information are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee described it as an “absolutely appalling attack”.

“I can’t say much more than that. My condolences to this man and his family, but unfortunately it’s an ongoing investigation. It’s a live investigation,” Ms McEntee said on Thursday.

“I trust the gardai will do the job here and obviously that there will be justice for the family.”

