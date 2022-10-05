Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 21:44

Man (20s) in critical condition, three people hospitalised in Clare crash

A man (20s) is in critical condition and three people are receiving hospital treatment following a serious crash in Co Clare. 
James Cox

A man (20s) is in critical condition and three people are receiving hospital treatment following a serious crash in Co Clare.

The collision occurred in the townland of Drumline in Newmarket on Fergus, Co Clare this evening, at 6.10pm.

The two vehicle collision occurred on the R458 in Drumline. The three male occupants from one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick. The condition of one man, aged in his 20s, is described as critical. The two other men continue to receive medical attention.

The driver of the second car, a female aged in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

The R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any person who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

