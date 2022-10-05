Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 19:16

Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon with suspected fuel leak

A transatlantic jet has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport after the crew reported a suspected fuel leak
Pat Flynn

A transatlantic jet has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport after the crew reported a suspected fuel leak.

United Airlines flight UA-928 was travelling from Heathrow Airport in London to Chicago in the US.

Boeing 767-300(ER) jet, was about 900 kilometres north west of Shannon at the time. It’s understood there were 157 passengers and 10 crew on board.

The flight departed Heathrow at around 1.25pm and about two hours later, the flight crew contacted air traffic controllers in Ireland to notify them of their problem and to request clearance to divert to Shannon. The flight crew advised controllers that they had a fuel leak from the upper side of the jet’s left wing.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said: “Our team at Shannon Airport is providing assistance to customers of United flight 928 (London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare) today, which diverted to Shannon Airport to address a technical issue. We are making arrangements for our customers to complete their journeys as soon as possible.”

