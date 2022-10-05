Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 12:00

Youth unemployment rate jumps to 12.4% in September

The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment figure for September was 4.3 per cent
The number of people aged 15-24 who were unemployed rose to 12.4 per cent in September according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The seasonally adjusted rate increase from 11.8 per cent in August, showing an increase in the number of young males without work, increasing from 13.5 to 14.7 per cent.

Overall unemployment figures declined slightly in the same timeframe, from approximately 117,7000 to 116,900, remaining at 4.3 per cent.

The overall percentage of men who were unemployed remained stagnant at 4.2 per cent, while the figure for women fell from 4.5 to 4.3 per cent.

Compared to the same month last year, there are now approximately 18,500 fewer unemployed people in the State, representing a 0.9 per cent decrease.

The CSO also noted an 800-person monthly reduction in unemployment figures.

