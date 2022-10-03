Almost 55,000 have fled Ukraine to Ireland since outbreak of war

Fiachra Gallagher

Almost 55,000 people have fled to Ireland since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine earlier this year.

As of September 25th, 54,771 Personal Public Services numbers (PPSNs) have been issued to individuals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, an EU directive granting protection to those displaced by the war.

According to the Central Statistics Office, just over 1,000 refugees arrived in the State in the week prior to figures being collated. RTÉ previously reported that it is expected 60,000 Ukrainians will be in the country by the end of the year.

At present, Dublin's north inner city and Killarney, Co Kerry, accommodate the highest number of individuals from Ukraine, with 1,558 arrivals in both areas.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest rate of arrivals is Ennistymon, in Co Clare.

Women aged 20 and over account for 46 per cent of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 19 years or under make up for 35 per cent of arrivals.

35 per cent of individuals arriving were registered as a single parent with children. This classification accounted for 19,121 individuals, the highest of any kind.

The CSO reports that 67 per cent of the arrivals had attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services. It noted that English language proficiency acts a major challenge in securing employment for those arriving from Ukraine.

Of the 19,589 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 14,209 had recorded previous occupations.

Of the 13,878 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 67 per cent had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.