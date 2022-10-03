Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 09:17

Four arrested as part of investigation into Cherry Orchard incident

The arrests were made early on Monday morning
Four arrested as part of investigation into Cherry Orchard incident

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested four male juveniles in relation to ongoing investigations into an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin last month.

A garda car was rammed by joyriders on the evening of September 19th, with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee describing the incident as "unacceptable and utterly disrespectful of the rule of law".

Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media and messaging apps.

The incident also prompted Ms McEntee to announce a number of measures aimed at tackling ongoing anti-social behaviour issues in the area, including increased high-visibility policing.

Following the incident, gardaí launched an investigation into the matter, seizing a number of mobile phones and clothes during a raid on houses in West Dublin on September 24th.

Six houses were searched as part of the operation but no arrests were made at that time.

On Monday morning, the four juveniles were arrested following an operation involving officers from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole.

They are currently detained at a number of Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01-666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute
Poll: No budget bounce for coalition as Sinn Féin enjoys strong lead Poll: No budget bounce for coalition as Sinn Féin enjoys strong lead
Close to 15,000 students taught about drinking by alcohol industry body Close to 15,000 students taught about drinking by alcohol industry body
dublingardaiinvestigationarrestscherry orchard
Teacher shortages lead to 100% increase in demand for grinds

Teacher shortages lead to 100% increase in demand for grinds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more