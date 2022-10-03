Four arrested as part of investigation into Cherry Orchard incident

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested four male juveniles in relation to ongoing investigations into an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin last month.

A garda car was rammed by joyriders on the evening of September 19th, with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee describing the incident as "unacceptable and utterly disrespectful of the rule of law".

Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media and messaging apps.

The incident also prompted Ms McEntee to announce a number of measures aimed at tackling ongoing anti-social behaviour issues in the area, including increased high-visibility policing.

Following the incident, gardaí launched an investigation into the matter, seizing a number of mobile phones and clothes during a raid on houses in West Dublin on September 24th.

Six houses were searched as part of the operation but no arrests were made at that time.

On Monday morning, the four juveniles were arrested following an operation involving officers from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole.

They are currently detained at a number of Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01-666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.