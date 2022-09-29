Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January

Tom Tuite

The trial of a meat factory accused of allowing harmful material to pollute the Tolka River in Dublin will be in January.

Kepak Clonee Unlimited faces prosecution by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

It was alleged on June 10th, 2019, the company threw, permitted, emptied or caused deleterious matter to go into the water of the Tolka at Kepak Clonee, at Damastown, Co. Dublin.

The offence is contrary to the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act as amended by the Local Government (Water Pollution), Water Services and Inland Fisheries acts.

The prosecution, delayed by the Covid-19 crisis, was due to be heard at Dublin District Court on Thursday. However, the contested hearing was rescheduled due to a witness availability issue.

IFI is the state agency responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving Ireland's inland fisheries and sea-angling resources. It was formed on July 1th, 2010, following the amalgamation of the Central Fisheries Board and the seven Regional Fisheries Boards into a single agency.

Ireland has over 74,000 kilometres of rivers and streams and 128,000 hectares of lakes, all of which fall under IFI's jurisdiction.