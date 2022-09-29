Man arrested after garda vehicles rammed in Cork

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s following an incident during which garda vehicles were rammed in Co Cork.

At around 9.45pm on Wednesday, gardaí signalled for a van to stop in the Mahon area, however the van failed to do so and proceeded to ram a garda vehicle.

The van then stopped, but the driver again rammed the garda vehicle when gardaí attempted to engage.

Two further garda vehicles attended the scene and attempted to block the van, both of which were also rammed by the van driver, prompting officers to initiate a containment operation to which a number of additional units responded.

A stringer device was then used in the Carrs Hill area, finally bringing the van to a halt.

The van driver was arrested and was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A number of people who were in the van during the incident, including children, were taken to Cork University Hospital for assessment. Gardaí said no serious injuries were reported.

Two gardaí also attended hospital to receive treatment, while "extensive" damage was cause to two garda vehicles in addition to minor damage to three other vehicles, a statement from gardaí said.

"All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required," the statement added.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021-452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.