Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 09:14

The Central Bank confirmed the fine on Tuesday morning
Bank of Ireland fined €100.5m over tracker mortgage scandal

Muireann Duffy

Bank of Ireland (BOI) has been fined a record €100.5 million by the Central Bank for overcharging customers denied mortgages that track base rates.

BOI is the final lender to be reprimanded in the investigation into tracker mortgages, with AIB and EBS previously receiving a €97.7 million fine over the matter.

In total, €279 million in fines have now been issued to banks for failing to offer a mortgage which tracked the European Central Bank rate that had been at or close to zero for almost a decade.

BOI had set aside €120 million by the end of June to cover any additional costs arising from the probe.

In a statement, the bank admitted that what took place was wrong and should never have happened, apologising to those impacted. -Reuters.

More to follow...

