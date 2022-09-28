Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 13:45

Dipping into rainy day fund cannot be ruled out – McGrath

Michael McGrath said it was "prudent" of the Government to set aside the €6 billion fund
Dipping into rainy day fund cannot be ruled out – McGrath

Michelle Devane, Gráinne Ní Aodha and Cate McCurry, PA

The Government cannot rule out dipping into the €6 billion National Reserve or 'rainy day' fund early next year to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said.

He added it was “prudent” of the Government to set aside the funds, despite not intending to use them.

“It is a sensible thing to do it is the right thing to do,” Mr McGrath said.

“There is an incredible amount of volatility in the international economy, not least in the energy markets.

“We don’t know what will happen with the terrible war in Ukraine.

“But it’s a good thing that we have that reserve. We have that funding there if we need it.

“We don’t intend to use it, but we cannot rule anything out. It all depends on circumstances, and we will use our best judgment as time goes by, as to what is the right decision or course of action to take.”

Mr McGrath made the remarks after answering questions alongside Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe from members of the public during RTÉ Radio’s annual budget phone-in show with Claire Byrne.

Mr Donohoe said the Government had ensured there was a budget surplus so that they have “the ability to help if conditions changed”.

“Michael (McGrath) and I have been united, as has the Government, in saying we’ve brought forward measures that go into a six-month period to provide as much certainty as we can.

“We hope we’ll be in a better place at that point. But the reason why we have a budget surplus is to be able to respond back to conditions that are changing.”

Paschal Donohoe
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Donohoe described the budget measures unveiled by both ministers on Tuesday as “fair”.

“The Budget showed very clearly that those who have the least get the most … in the round, this is a very, very fair budget,” he said.

They made the remarks after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government will reassess the country’s financial situation in the new year to see whether it needs to intervene again to help people.

However, he said he did not envisage a mini-budget being implemented.

The Government’s €11 billion budget package included €6.9 billion in budgetary measures for next year, as well as a €4.1 billion package of one-off measures to help tackle the rising cost of living for individuals, families and households.

More in this section

Budget 2023: Martin outlines breakdown of €1.1bn package for sport, arts and culture Budget 2023: Martin outlines breakdown of €1.1bn package for sport, arts and culture
Back to school buying brings marginal increase in retail sales for August Back to school buying brings marginal increase in retail sales for August
Charlie Bird praises support of 'true heroes' as he receives Freedom of Wicklow Charlie Bird praises support of 'true heroes' as he receives Freedom of Wicklow
michael mcgrathleo varadkarbudgetbudget 2023national reserve fundrainy day fund
Ryanair to create additional 2,000 Irish jobs by 2030

Ryanair to create additional 2,000 Irish jobs by 2030

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more