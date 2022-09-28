Budget measures will be reviewed in January, says Varadkar

Vivienne Clarke

A review of the measures introduced in Budget 2023 will take place in January, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

At that stage, the Government "will see how the economy is doing" and examine the Book of Finances, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

However, Mr Varadkar added that he did not envisage a mini budget in the new year.

Most of the payments in the budget will be front-loaded to help to people "upfront", he said, with energy credits to be paid before Christmas and in the new year.

The Tánaiste added that gas prices could fall as the world heads into a downturn.

The Fine Gael leader said the Government had responded "dynamically" to the impact of the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs, and defended the Coalition's decision not to introduce price caps for energy.

He said price caps, similar to what the UK government plans to introduce, sounded like a bank guarantee and would be impossible to cost.

However, he refused to rule out any further measures, stating: "You never know what's coming down the line."

Social welfare

Mr Varadkar also defended the €12 weekly increase in core social welfare payments, explaining that, when added to other increases, it was more than €20 per person per week.

When asked if he had pushed for a €15 increase, the Tánaiste said all ministers go into negotiations with their own priorities, but there was only so much money to go around.

It was not fair that people earning under €50,000 had to pay the top tax rate, he said, adding that the expansion of the lower bracket to €40,000 was a big step.

In response to criticism from Sinn Féin, Mr Varadkar said it was possible to "zero in" on any aspect of the budget and say it was not fair, but the best help the Government could give was by reducing the cost of living.

"You have to take the budget in the round and see it as a progressive budget."