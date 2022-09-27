Budget 2023: €3,200 increase in cut-off for standard rate of income tax

The cut-off for the standard rate of income tax has been increased by €3,200 in the Budget, while the main tax credits increased by €75. The Government is also preparing the way for a third rate of income tax, which could be introduced from January 2024.

Other changes announced in Tuesday's Budget include an increase in the annual limit for non-cash rewards to employees from €500 to €1,000 without the payment of income tax, PRSI and Universal Social Charge.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has also increased the 2 per cent rate band ceiling for USC from €21,295 to €22,920. He said this was in line with the 80 cent per hour increase in the national minimum wage recently agreed by the Government.

"The increase in the USC band will ensure that full-time workers on the minimum wage will remain outside the top rates of USC, while also giving a modest benefit to all workers whose income is above that amount," he said in his Budget 2023 speech.

He extended the reduced rate of USC concession for medical cardholders for a further year.

The changes to the standard rate cut-off for income tax means the threshold increases from €36,800 to €40,000 for single individuals and from €45,800 to €49,000 for married couples/civil partners with one earner.

Changes to the tax credits see an increase of €75 in the Personal Tax Credit from €1,700 to €1,775; an increase of €75 in the Employee Tax Credit from €1,700 to

€1,775; an increase of €75 in the Earned Income Credit from €1,700 to €1,775; and an increase of €100 in the Home Carer Tax Credit from €1,600 to €1,700.

The Small Benefit Exemption allows an employer to provide limited non-cash benefits or rewards to their workers without the payment of income tax, PRSI and USC.