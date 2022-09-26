Driver (21) accused of damaging cars and injuring pedestrians in Fermoy

Olivia Kelleher

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a string of road traffic and criminal damage offences which allegedly occurred in Fermoy, Co Cork last Saturday, including damaging a garda car, damaging two cars and causing injury to two individuals and leaving the scene of collisions.

Jonathan Woodside, of Killally West, Kilworth in Co Cork, appeared before Mallow District Court on Monday. The college student, who works part time, has been remanded in custody in connection with the charges.

Det Garda Dave O'Shea gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Mr Woodside in connection with the alleged offences. He told Judge John Keane that he arrested the accused on the Dublin Road in Fermoy at 3.55 pm on September 24th.

String of charges

Mr Woodside is charged with the unlawful taking of a car owned by his father, being the driver of a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene of collisions, causing damage to a Hyundai Tucson garda car, and of being being the driver of a car which caused property damage to two separate vehicles and of causing injury to two individuals.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on MacCurtain Street in Fermoy and the Dublin Road on the outskirts of the town on Saturday.

Mr Woodside was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance and of failing to give gardai his name when he was requested to do so. He was also charged with possession of a flick knife. All the alleged offences occurred on the same date.

Det Garda O'Shea said that a number of people witnessed the alleged incident and that dashcam footage is also available. It is alleged that Mr Woodside caused extensive damage to a horsebox and a car in the incident and collided with a car driven by an elderly woman.

Det Garda O'Shea said that he had the blue lights and siren on his garda car switched but had to move on to the hard shoulder to prevent a collision from occurring between it and the car driven by Mr Woodside. The court heard Mr Woodside also allegedly reversed into the garda car.

Denied bail

Det Garda O'Shea said the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution.

However, he told Judge Keane that Woodside was co-operative, remorseful and spoke of his concern that injuries may have been caused during the course of the alleged incident.

He said gardaí would be objecting to bail arising out of the gravity of the charges. The court also heard from Inspector Tony O'Sullivan who said that more serious charges may follow. A file is to be prepared for the DPP in connection with the incident.

Judge Keane declined to give bail in the case and asked that Mr Woodside undergo psychiatric assessment in prison. Mr Woodside was remanded in custody to appear before Mallow District Court via video link again on Monday next week.