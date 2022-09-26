Domino's Pizza to create 1,000 new Irish jobs

Fiachra Gallagher

Domino's Pizza, the global pizza restaurant franchise, will create 1,000 new jobs in the Irish market.

The firm announced on Monday that they will fulfil the new roles across 88 stores in Ireland.

Domino's are recruiting around the country for a variety of positions, including delivery drivers, in-store team members and pizza makers.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Domino's are predicting that customers will consume 700,000 pizzas this coming winter.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Scott Bush, CEO of Domino's Pizza Group Ireland, said that he wasn't concerned that customers may cut out takeaways as a way to save money – even in a cost-of-living crisis.

“I think people still want a treat, particularly in challenging times, to be slightly indulgent, and of course they like hot food delivery to their front door.”

In a statement, Mr Bush added: “As we approach a very busy period with international football and the festive peak, we are excited to announce 1,000 new roles with Domino’s across Ireland.

“We are proud to be able to offer a range of flexible in-store and contract driver roles, which may be suited to those looking for additional employment opportunities or to fit around study or family life.”