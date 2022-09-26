Tax credits for renters and increased tax rate threshold part of Budget 2023

Kenneth Fox

The Government will sign off on a large increase to the point at which people pay the top rate of tax to bring it close to €40,000, in the soon-to-be announced budget for 2023.

At present, the higher 40 per cent tax rate kicks in on income over €36,800 for a single person.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is set to raise this point by €3,200, with a similar increase for married couples or those in a civil partnership on one income.