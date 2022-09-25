Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 18:18

Damage to wreaths and tributes in Co Down condemned

Some 18 British soldiers were killed at Narrow Water in an IRA bomb attack in 1979
Rebecca Black, PA

The desecration of wreaths and tributes at the site of memorial in Co Down has been condemned.

Wreaths, memorial crosses and floral tributes were damages at Narrow Water where 18 British soldiers died in an IRA bomb attack in 1979.

The incident is being treated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) as a hate crime.

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor said the “constant targeting” of the memorial needs to stop.

“Once again those driven by hate have taken the opportunity to cause further hurt and trauma to the loved ones of the brave soldiers who were murdered at Narrow Water in 1979,” he said.

“The constant targeting of this memorial site should stop.

“Those responsible are of a sick mentality.

“The families have already endured more pain than most will ever experience in their lives through the loss of their loved ones. Enough is enough.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of criminal damage at the Narrow Water memorial.

A spokesperson said the report was made to police on Sunday morning but the damage could have happened some time between Saturday at 12pm and Sunday morning.

Inspector Paddy Heatley said: “This report is being treated as a hate crime and we are investigating.”

northern ireland
READ NOW

