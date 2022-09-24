Around 500 people to take part in Dublin City Liffey Swim on Saturday morning

Around 500 swimmers are taking part in the 102nd Jones Engineering Dublin City Liffey Swim this morning.

It is one of the longest running annual city swimming races in the world.

The race will travel ‘down-river’ from Rory O’More Bridge at Watling Street beside the Guinness Brewery, winding 2.2 km along the River Liffey, past The Four Courts and beneath O’Connell Bridge, to end at the steps of The Custom House on the North bank of the Liffey.

The race will start at 10am and returns to its traditional route for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Head of operations, Leinster Open Seas Brian Nolan said participants have to complete a series of qualifying open-sea races before they can take part.

“There are 492 people and you must qualify to swim at least six of the swim series, the race is around them.

“We have 36 races leading up the liffey and they start at the end of June every weekend with five midweek races, and you must swim at least six of them.”