Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 20:53

Donnelly accused of being 'ageist' over lack of Covid nursing home deaths review

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd says he wants an inquiry into 22 deaths at the Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk
Donnelly accused of being 'ageist' over lack of Covid nursing home deaths review

James Cox

The Health Minister has been accused of being ageist for not launching a review of nursing home deaths from Covid.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd says he wants an inquiry into 22 deaths at the Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk.

He told the Dáil if it was children who had died there would already be an investigation.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he is working to get answers for the families.

"I met the families myself and there has been extensive engagement and extensive work done. The issue we have in Ireland, the deputy will be very well aware, is any review that seeks to make findings against people becomes very legalistic very quickly... and ultimately doesn't give the families the answers they want."

More in this section

Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024 Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024
VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords
More than 21,000 people cannot work because of long Covid symptoms, Dáil told More than 21,000 people cannot work because of long Covid symptoms, Dáil told
covid-19covidnursing homesdailfine gaelstephen donnellydundalkfergus o'dowddealgan house nursing home
Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more