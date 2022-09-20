Donnelly accused of being 'ageist' over lack of Covid nursing home deaths review

James Cox

The Health Minister has been accused of being ageist for not launching a review of nursing home deaths from Covid.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd says he wants an inquiry into 22 deaths at the Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk.

He told the Dáil if it was children who had died there would already be an investigation.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he is working to get answers for the families.

"I met the families myself and there has been extensive engagement and extensive work done. The issue we have in Ireland, the deputy will be very well aware, is any review that seeks to make findings against people becomes very legalistic very quickly... and ultimately doesn't give the families the answers they want."