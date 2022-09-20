Humphreys confirms introduction of tiered pension system

Press Association

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has confirmed that a tiered pension system is to be introduced following approval by the Government.

The changes will allow people to draw down their State pension at any point between 66 and 70.

People will receive a higher weekly pension payment for each additional year they work.

The Minister also confirmed that retaining the pension age at 66 will result in PRSI payments "in the future".

Announcing Government approval today for most fundamental ever reforms to our State Pension system. Reforms will include a New Flexible Pension Age and Pension provision for Long-Term Carers pic.twitter.com/0GzlL694MG — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) September 20, 2022

An actuarial review of the Social Insurance Fund is to be completed later this year "to give us the most up-to-date projections" on the status of the Social Insurance Fund, she added.

Based on this, the Government will bring forward "a road map for PRSI increases over the next 10 years" by next spring.

The Minister added that further actuarial reviews of the Social Insurance Fund would be carried out every five years.