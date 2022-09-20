Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 13:03

Humphreys confirms introduction of tiered pension system

The new system will allow workers to draw down their State pension at any point between the ages of 66 and 70
Humphreys confirms introduction of tiered pension system

Press Association

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has confirmed that a tiered pension system is to be introduced following approval by the Government.

The changes will allow people to draw down their State pension at any point between 66 and 70.

People will receive a higher weekly pension payment for each additional year they work.

The Minister also confirmed that retaining the pension age at 66 will result in PRSI payments "in the future".

An actuarial review of the Social Insurance Fund is to be completed later this year "to give us the most up-to-date projections" on the status of the Social Insurance Fund, she added.

Based on this, the Government will bring forward "a road map for PRSI increases over the next 10 years" by next spring.

The Minister added that further actuarial reviews of the Social Insurance Fund would be carried out every five years.

More in this section

Minister condemns 'unacceptable' dangerous driving incident in Cherry Orchard Minister condemns 'unacceptable' dangerous driving incident in Cherry Orchard
Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march
Hurricane Fiona: Irish mother and daughter evacuated from hotel in Dominican Republic Hurricane Fiona: Irish mother and daughter evacuated from hotel in Dominican Republic
department of social protectionheather humphreysstate pensionpensions
People who work past 66 set to receive pension boost

People who work past 66 set to receive pension boost

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more