What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

A warning from the HSE and potential electricity grants are among the stories on the front pages of Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Independent reports the HSE has warned of a 'twindemic' as a spike in Covid-19 cases alongside the flu season could see more than 20,000 people hospitalised this winter.

The paper also reads: '125,000 households could be hit by rolling blackout', as the Government prepares for energy shortages over the coming months.

Sunday Independent P1

Revealed: HSE's draft winter plan. Hospitals braced for 'twindemic' risks posed by Covid & flu

- Emergency planning over rolling blackouts risk if gas supplies hit

- Trinity rejected honorary degree for Dalai Lama over China backlash concerns

- Lots more pic.twitter.com/VS8eOeoBOj — Sunday Independent (@TheSundayIndo) September 17, 2022

The Business Post leads with 'State aid scheme to provide new electricity grants up to €500k for struggling firms', adding that applicants must prove their profits have fallen by 15 per cent on account of rising energy prices.

Our front page today.



🗞️ Barry J Whyte reports from a Jordan Peterson show



🗞️ Fianna Fáil TDs on what might be next for Micheál Martin



🗞️ Barry J Whyte reports from a Jordan Peterson show

🗞️ Fianna Fáil TDs on what might be next for Micheál Martin

🗞️ Behind the scenes of Ryanair's PR 'screw up'

In Britain, an evening vigil from the queen’s eight grandchildren leads the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the public tribute was the first vigil of its kind in British history.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Together for Granny'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SEanKfkAvy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 17, 2022

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People lead with Princes William and Harry displaying a “united front” for the 15-minute vigil.

On tomorrow's front page: Princes William and Harry stand together to show a united front for a historic vigil at the Queen's coffin

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express lends its voice to a campaign pushing for a dedicated day in the national calendar to celebrate the memory of the queen.

Elsewhere, The Observer leads with British prime minister Liz Truss facing a “political and economic baptism of fire” as the period of national mourning nears its end.

And a Hollywood producer has said secret agents attempted to add details on aliens and UFOs to a sci-fi series, according to the Daily Star Sunday.