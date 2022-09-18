Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 10:51

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

All the top stories from the Sunday papers
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

A warning from the HSE and potential electricity grants are among the stories on the front pages of Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Independent reports the HSE has warned of a 'twindemic' as a spike in Covid-19 cases alongside the flu season could see more than 20,000 people hospitalised this winter.

The paper also reads: '125,000 households could be hit by rolling blackout', as the Government prepares for energy shortages over the coming months.

The Business Post leads with 'State aid scheme to provide new electricity grants up to €500k for struggling firms', adding that applicants must prove their profits have fallen by 15 per cent on account of rising energy prices.

In Britain, an evening vigil from the queen’s eight grandchildren leads the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the public tribute was the first vigil of its kind in British history.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People lead with Princes William and Harry displaying a “united front” for the 15-minute vigil.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express lends its voice to a campaign pushing for a dedicated day in the national calendar to celebrate the memory of the queen.

Elsewhere, The Observer leads with British prime minister Liz Truss facing a “political and economic baptism of fire” as the period of national mourning nears its end.

And a Hollywood producer has said secret agents attempted to add details on aliens and UFOs to a sci-fi series, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

More in this section

Soaring ESB profits 'absolutely infuriating' for households Soaring ESB profits 'absolutely infuriating' for households
INMO calls for budget to address 'often dangerous care environments' INMO calls for budget to address 'often dangerous care environments'
Large crowd gathers for anti-abortion demonstration in Dublin Large crowd gathers for anti-abortion demonstration in Dublin
presseditionsdaily star sundaysunday expresssunday peoplethe observerthe sunday telegraphthe sun on sunday
President Higgins and Taoiseach to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral

President Higgins and Taoiseach to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more