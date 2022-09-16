Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 15:58

RTÉ to televise funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

The State broadcaster confirmed it will provide live coverage, both on television and online, of Monday's ceremony
RTÉ to televise funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

RTÉ will air live coverage from the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The broadcaster confirmed it will cover the event both on television and online, with Ray Kennedy presenting the special programming.

Kate Egan will also provide commentary of the state funeral which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

The funeral will be attended by leaders from around the world, including President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The coverage will begin at 10.30am on Monday on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

Wider coverage of the day's events will also be broadcast on the RTÉ News channel throughout Monday.

More in this section

Number of deaths recorded in prison so far this year almost double 2021 annual figure Number of deaths recorded in prison so far this year almost double 2021 annual figure
McEntee publishes plan to tackle threat of internal Garda corruption McEntee publishes plan to tackle threat of internal Garda corruption
Tánaiste says State will take back some of the ESB's €357m profits Tánaiste says State will take back some of the ESB's €357m profits
londonrtequeenfuneralwestminster abbeybroadcast
Hundreds take part in protest against HSE proposal to shut Navan ED

Hundreds take part in protest against HSE proposal to shut Navan ED

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more