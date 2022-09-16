RTÉ to televise funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

RTÉ will air live coverage from the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The broadcaster confirmed it will cover the event both on television and online, with Ray Kennedy presenting the special programming.

Kate Egan will also provide commentary of the state funeral which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

The funeral will be attended by leaders from around the world, including President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The coverage will begin at 10.30am on Monday on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

Wider coverage of the day's events will also be broadcast on the RTÉ News channel throughout Monday.