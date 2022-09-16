Fire crews attend blaze at business premises in Claregalway

Pat Flynn

Fire crews from three stations have been dealing with a major fire at a commercial premises in Co Galway.

The blaze was reported at around 11.30am at the Xerotech facility in the Claregalway Corporate Park in Claregalway.

Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Galway City, Athenry and Tuam stations are dealing with the fire while crews from Athenry have been dispatched to the city to provide cover there in the meantime.

Staff were safely evacuated from the premises to fire assembly points, while staff from neighbouring businesses were also requested to leave their buildings as a precaution.

Workers and other onlookers were also requested to move from an area in front of the building to the rear as a precaution.

It is understood the fire has been largely brought under control, however fire crews continue to spray water inside one area of building believed to contain lithium batteries.

Xerotech, a leading supplier of advanced battery systems, recently announced a significant expansion of operations at the Claregalway facility.