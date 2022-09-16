Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 14:28

Fire crews attend blaze at business premises in Claregalway

The fire broke out at Xerotech's facility in the Claregalway Corporate Park on Friday morning
Fire crews attend blaze at business premises in Claregalway

Pat Flynn

Fire crews from three stations have been dealing with a major fire at a commercial premises in Co Galway.

The blaze was reported at around 11.30am at the Xerotech facility in the Claregalway Corporate Park in Claregalway.

Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Galway City, Athenry and Tuam stations are dealing with the fire while crews from Athenry have been dispatched to the city to provide cover there in the meantime.

Staff were safely evacuated from the premises to fire assembly points, while staff from neighbouring businesses were also requested to leave their buildings as a precaution.

Workers and other onlookers were also requested to move from an area in front of the building to the rear as a precaution.

It is understood the fire has been largely brought under control, however fire crews continue to spray water inside one area of building believed to contain lithium batteries.

Xerotech, a leading supplier of advanced battery systems, recently announced a significant expansion of operations at the Claregalway facility.

More in this section

McEntee publishes plan to tackle threat of internal Garda corruption McEntee publishes plan to tackle threat of internal Garda corruption
Hundreds take part in protest against HSE proposal to shut Navan ED Hundreds take part in protest against HSE proposal to shut Navan ED
ESB Group announces €357m profit amid soaring energy costs ESB Group announces €357m profit amid soaring energy costs
galwayfireclaregalwayxerotech
Number of deaths recorded in prison so far this year almost double 2021 annual figure

Number of deaths recorded in prison so far this year almost double 2021 annual figure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more