Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 07:35

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday’s front pages cover the start of the Queen’s lying in state.
By PA Reporter

On Thursday's front pages, windfall tax proposals and tax cuts in the upcoming Budget dominate the news.

The Irish Times reports hopes that the Government would receive billions of Euro under European Commission proposals to cap energy prices and tax windfall profits were dashed on Wednesday. While Ministers have played down sweeping tax increases proposed for households by the Commission on Taxation as difficult.

The Irish Examiner reports that the special Vat rate for hotels, restaurants and pubs is to be hiked as part of the upcoming budget. While Ireland could be in line to get €3bn or more from a windfall charge on profitable energy companies which will further help households with soaring bills.

The Irish Independent reports that the average worker could get tax cuts of almost €1,000 a year in the Budget if the Government introduces a suite of measures outlined this week.

The Echo reports that 68 patients were waiting on trolleys in Cork University Hospital in the Emergency Department on Wednesday, the highest in the country. While Douglas Shopping Centre is up for sale for €21 million.

Britain’s newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning of the Queen, with every paper showing the royal family delivering her coffin to Westminster Hall.

“Your nation stands with you, Ma’am,” reads the Daily Express‘s front page.

The i, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and Daily Mail splash with scenes from the building.

While The Sun, Daily Star and the Daily Mirror focus on the grieving royal family.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports from the recently-freed Ukrainian city that endured months of Russian occupation.

And the Financial Times writes that Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap the bankers’ bonus cap to boost the economy.

