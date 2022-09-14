Dublin’s iconic Buswells Hotel on sale for €22m

James Cox

The iconic Buswells Hotel in Dublin has been placed on the market by property advisor Savills Ireland with a guide price of €22 million.

Located across from Leinster House, the hotel is a popular gathering spot for politicians and journalists, along with international tourists.

Buswells has operated as a hotel since the 19th century and is situated at the "epicentre of Dublin’s business and cultural life".

"It is in proximity to office occupiers such as AerCap, AIB, Barclays, Davy, DLA Piper, Horizon Therapeutics and Maple Group. With frontage onto Molesworth Street and Kildare Sreet, it is in the best location in Dublin close to prime retail, 5-star hotels, Trinity College, St Stephens Green, museums and the Dáil," the listing reads.

This 67-bedroom hotel is offered for sale free of management agreement and brand and represents a "rare opportunity" to invest, reposition and extend (SPP) in a "top European capital".

The hotel has extensive food and beverage and conference and meeting facilities and has "outstanding transport links".

Buswells is just a two-minute walk from Dawson Street Luas stop (Green Line) and a nine-minute walk from Pearse Street Dart station.

Tom Barrett, head of hotels and leisure, at Savills said: “Buswells is in the best Dublin location. Prime, but discreet and at the centre of everything an upscale hotel guest requires. Recent STR data for Dublin shows strong trade, with July occupancy of 86 per cent at an ADR of €188 and RevPAR 21 per cent above July 2019. This hotel presents a very rare opportunity to add value to a trophy Dublin hotel.”