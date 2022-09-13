Car traffic volumes in Dublin close to pre-pandemic levels - CSO

Car traffic volumes at the end of August in Dublin were close to pre-pandemic levels. This is according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

CSO figures show car volumes were just 3 per cent lower than the same week in 2019. While public transport journeys remained below pre-Covid levels.

For regional traffic, a similar pattern occurred, with the value for week 34 being 6 per cent lower than the same week in 2019.

The figures show that 13 people lost their lives on Irish roads last month, compared with 22 in the same month last year.

HGV traffic count data were up on 2019 and 2021 values, with Dublin showing a 6 per cent increase for week 34 versus the same week in 2019. The regional data showed a 7 per cent increase for the same period.

Meanwhile, there were 8,942 new private cars and 4,390 used (imported) private cars licensed in August 2022. Compared with August 2021, this was an increase of 4 per cent for new private cars and a fall of 16 per cent for used private cars.”

Clearances of autodiesel in July 2022, at 296 million litres, were 5 per cent lower than in July 2021 and matched that of July 2020. The July 2022 autodiesel clearances were also 6 per cent lower than July 2019.

Clearances of petrol in July 2022, at 81 million litres, were 3 per cent lower than in July 2021 and were 13 per cent lower than July 2019.