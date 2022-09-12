Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 14:10

'Designated driver' denies breaking garda's nose at Garth Brooks gig

Gary Doyle (27), of Newry, Co Down, appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday
'Designated driver' denies breaking garda's nose at Garth Brooks gig

Tom Tuite

A “designated driver” for a group of Garth Brooks fans at Saturday's sell-out gig in Croke Park has been accused of breaking a garda's nose during the country music star's concert.

Gary Doyle (27), of Kinallen Road, Ballyward, Castlewellan, Newry, Co Down, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Monday and was released on €1,000 bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí charged him with assault causing harm to the officer at Croke Park on September 10th, but the court heard he denies the allegation.

Garda Sergeant Elaine Murtagh told Judge Bryan Smyth she arrested the man at 10.05pm on Saturday at the stadium in Dublin.

He was taken to Store Street Garda station in the city centre.

The court heard his reply to the charge after caution was: "I didn't do it". He was refused station bail and was conveyed in garda custody to the court on Monday.

There was no objection to court bail, but the sergeant sought a cash lodgement because the accused lived outside the jurisdiction.

His solicitor Michael Kelleher told the court his client was in a position to lodge €1,000.

Judge Smyth noted that he did not have a bench warrant history and granted bail.

He also asked what injuries were involved in the case. “A broken nose,” Sgt Murtagh replied, adding that a file is to be prepared for the DPP.

The court heard the injured garda attended hospital and will return on Thursday for a decision regarding surgery.

At that point, the defence solicitor told the court Mr Doyle "at all times maintained his innocence".

Mr Kelleher said his client was "a designated driver" for a group who came down to Dublin for the concert and “was sober at all times”.

The solicitor asked for CCTV evidence to be furnished and added that the video footage would show Mr Doyle was "not the assailant".

Sergeant Murtagh said gardaí would endeavour to provide the evidence to Mr Kelleher, who wanted disclosure "as quick as possible".

Judge Smyth released Mr Doyle on €1,000 bail on the condition he gave gardai his mobile phone number, remained contactable at all times, and notified them of any address change.

He ordered him to appear on October 10th for the DPP directions and warned him to attend court on all future dates in person.

More in this section

Survey finds 70% of young people considering emigrating Survey finds 70% of young people considering emigrating
Taoiseach will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London Taoiseach will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London
Day in the life: FinalBend entrepreneur (21) on juggling the boardroom and classroom Day in the life: FinalBend entrepreneur (21) on juggling the boardroom and classroom
dppcroke parkassaultgarth brooksbroken nosegary doyle
Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more