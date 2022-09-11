Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 19:41

Aer Lingus says services 'mostly' running normally, four cancelled flights today

Four more Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled today after an IT glitch took IT systems down on Saturday
James Cox

Four more Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled today after an IT glitch took IT systems down on Saturday.

That brings the total number of flights axed to 55, with trips to and from Lanzarote and Newark affected today.

Despite that, the schedule is mostly running on time, with some reports of delays on transatlantic flights.

Saturday's disruption resulted in the cancellation of 51 flights, mainly to UK and European destinations.

Frustrated passengers shared pictures of huge queues outside Dublin Airport on social media.

Aer Lingus has said passengers affected by the disruption can change their travel plans.

A statement from the airline read: “We are planning for normal operations today, albeit with some delays. The latest information on flight status is available on www.aerlingus.com.

“Any customer impacted by yesterday’s disruption will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through aerlingus.com, our call centres and our social media channels.

"Our customer service teams are working hard to provide support for our customers and we have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes – please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries.”

